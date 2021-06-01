Be the difference
between hunger
and hope

Keeping Kids Healthy, Educated and Safe Since 1938

Why? Because we need each other.

Through childhood – and beyond

Your support does more than help kids get a strong start in life. It helps their families and entire communities thrive.

Local roots, global good

A world of change begins at home. That's why we work hand in hand with local organizations in communities around the globe to make sure kids have what they need to grow up healthy, educated, skilled and safe.

In it for impact

When kids and the people who care about them work together, anything is possible. Read more in our new Impact Report.

How the Global Food Crisis Impacts Children Most


Inflation has triggered a global food crisis that is driving millions of families into extreme poverty, magnifying hunger and malnutrition. Learn more from our experts around the world about how food inflation affects children.  

 
Ways to Make a Difference

  Sponsor a Child

    Help a child journey toward a bright future with your support, friendship and encouragement.

  Become a Monthly Giver

    Broaden your impact and help even more children thrive on an ongoing basis.

  Give Real Gifts

    Every gift you choose from our catalog is wanted and needed — even life-changing.

Why work together so kids can grow up healthy, educated & safe?

